Twins born Memorial Day weekend celebrate 'cookout style' in adorable costumes

Twins born at Pittsburgh's Washington Health System Washington Hospital over Memorial Day weekend were dressed to impress.
Posted by Washington Health System on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The hospital wrote on Facebook: "We know everyone was honoring the brave men and women that have served and sacrificed for our country on Memorial Day with cookouts and spending time with family. Even our newborns were celebrating 'cookout style' over the weekend!"
