Tyler Perry named on list of honorees to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is full of stars that honor celebrities who’ve made contributions to the entertainment industry, and Tyler Perry will soon be one of them.
On Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the filmmaker, known for his Madea character, is one of the Walk of Fame Class of 2019 honorees.
Perry will be joined by Lupita Nyong’o, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Mandy Moore, Pink, Teddy Riley and several others.
“I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway,” Vin Di Bona, chair of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said in a statement.
The dates for the star ceremonies have yet to be released, but take a look at the full list of honorees at the Walk of Fame website.
