0 Tyler Perry warns fans not to fall for Facebook scams using his name

Movie mogul Tyler Perry has a message for his fans: Don't fall for Facebook scams that use his name.

The "Madea" actor and director said in a video posted Tuesday night that bogus, unauthorized social media pages incorrectly claim that he will give away money and high-priced items to followers.

"I am not giving away anything on Facebook," Perry said in the video. "I am not giving away any money. My team has to shut down these things. Every day, there's a new one popping up."

He added: "Do not give your information to any of these people. Do not give them anything. I don't know who they are, but every day, we have to get 10, 20, 30 of those things shut down on Facebook. I am not giving away anything."

Perry also urged viewers to share his warning.

"Please do me a favor: Post this everywhere so people will know that is not true," he said.

Perry added that he often makes generous donations, but not on Facebook.

"Hey, listen, in my life, I'm a giver; I give a lot of things to a lot of people, to a lot of employees, random things – cars, houses, that I do," he said. "But that is not true, the Facebook stuff. I am not giving away anything. Stop it, devil."

