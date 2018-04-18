  • 'U SUCK' appears on interstate sign in Washington

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:
    SEATAC, Wash. -

    A training error caused an unusual message to appear Tuesday on a traffic sign on Interstate 5 in Washington, officials with the state Department of Transportation said.

    Reddit user Bruceinc posted a photo of the sign, which said "U SUCK," on the social media site Tuesday.

    “If I had to take a guess it’s probably a worker messing around while doing maintenance on the sign,” he wrote. “You can see the work trucks to the right of the sign in the photo.”

    The message appeared on a traffic sign on I-5 approaching Washington State Route 518 near SeaTac.

    After the post caused a flurry of comments on Reddit, WSDOT responded, apologizing for the "inappropriate message." Officials said it was “clearly a mistake” and that they are taking steps to ensure the situation doesn’t happen again.

