0 Uncle, nephew battle cancer after both get diagnoses a day apart

They are called Team Worrell and they are more than just a team, they are a nephew-an-uncle duo who found out they’re both battling cancer.

Brady Worrell found out he had leukemia on May 16. On May 17, Brady’s nephew Cal, who is only 7, was diagnosed with lymphoma, KETV reported.

But despite not one, but two, life-changing medical diagnoses, they’ve found a connection.

They entertained each other as they went through treatments at Nebraska Medicine, either FaceTiming from their rooms, or meeting in the hospital halls for a game, KETV reported.

>> Read more trending news

Brady is still receiving treatment, but Cal and his family got good news last week and he was discharged.

One of his first stops after getting out of the hospital -- meeting a college pitcher from Texas Tech who was in Cal’s position when he was the boy’s age, ESPN reported.

Dylan Dusek beat cancer, acute lymphocytic leukemia to be exact, when he was 6. During a rain delay at the College World Series, Dusek and Cal met at the ballpark, and were able to have a photo taken together.

Cal learned about Dusek’s history while he was receiving treatment and watching the College World Series. Commentators were talking about Dusek’s battle with cancer. Dusek’s mother, Cheryl, heard about Cal and Dylan wanted to meet him, so tickets were given to the Worrell family so the two could meet, ESPN reported.

They spoke for 20 minutes about their treatments and how wanting to play America’s Pastime helps get through the tough times. They compared cancer battle scars: Cal still has a port to receive medicine, while Dusek’s has long since healed, but he still has the scar, ESPN reported.

Then Dusek gave Cal a baseball emblazoned with the College World Series logo and a simple message for his new friend -- “never give up.”

Dusek said the meeting with Cal was fate. Dusek was sidelined two years ago with elbow surgery. Without the surgery, he and Cal never would have met since his college career would have been done last year.

“It’s unbelievable,” Dusek told ESPN. “I wouldn’t have experienced what was going on with this team right now. I wouldn’t have met Cal. That’s a crazy thing to think, to think about it. It’s inspiring. It’s part of my storybook.”

Dusek’s mother may also become part of a support system for Cal’s mother after they exchanged phone numbers.

“I told her to call me,” Cheryl Dusek told ESPN. “I can help her through this experience. As a parent, you just need help. I know how it feels.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.