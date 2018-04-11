0 Universal Studios adding new attractions to Orlando theme park, including Pokémon

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Studios is adding several major new additions to its Orlando theme park.

In a competition race with Walt Disney World, not only is Universal opening a fourth theme park, but a Pokémon park is also coming soon.

Along with Josh Young, a blogger with Theme Park University, numerous sources inside Universal said Pokémon is indeed coming to Universal Orlando. The incredibly popular video game and franchise will be added to the KidZone section of Universal, where Woody Woodpecker and Barney are located now, according to the sources.

Originally, that area was slated for a Mario Kart and a Donkey Kong roller coaster, but those rides will be moving across the street to the 400 acres Universal recently bought near Kirkman Avenue.

According to Young, that land will become home to Universal's fourth Orlando park, and Nintendo will be one of several themed lands to be built there. Nintendo holds the trademark for Pokémon and this is part of a plan to distribute Nintendo out to all the properties, much like Harry Potter.

The problem for fans will be the wait.

While "Fast and Furious" will open this year, a Harry Potter roller coaster is scheduled for completion in 2019 and Pokémon is coming in 2020. Nintendo is set to open in Japan and Hollywood first, before Orlando in 2023.

All the design work and development for Universal’s parks will be done in Orlando.

Currently, Universal is involved in a lawsuit with the former owner of the property, who did not want a theme park on the property. It's expected to take a year to resolve.

Universal is looking to add one attraction per year to stay competitive with Disney, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021.

