USPS announces first scratch and sniff postal stamps

Ahh ... the smell of summer and freshly delivered mail?
The United States Postal Service announced Monday that it is adding a new feature to its postage stamps: scratch and sniff. And the first outing for the new design will come with the smell of popsicles that harken back to long and hot summer days.
The new Frozen Treats Forever stamps won’t be out until June 20, but when they do come out of the post office “freezer,” the USPS alluded to the fruit-like smell like kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges and strawberries the stamps could have. Some may also smell like chocolate, root beer and cola.
First-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps coming soon to a Post Office™ near you! https://t.co/iioGH4DoyJ #FrozenTreatsStamps pic.twitter.com/jJLHjLz7R5— U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) May 22, 2018
And while mail senders, and stamp collectors, will have to wait about a month to get their hands on the new designs, they can be preordered and will be delivered right to your door after the official release. The site also shows other variations of stamps that are currently available.
The current rate to send a first class letter is 50 cents. The Forever stamp will be accepted as postage whether that rate rises or falls.
