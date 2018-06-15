  • Vatican's stolen Christopher Columbus letter found in Atlanta

    By: Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    For at least 14 years, investigators searched the world for a stolen letter written by Christopher Columbus in 1493. And it was in Atlanta all along. 

    The letter had been preserved in the Vatican Library. But at some point it was stolen and replaced with a forged copy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Then, in February 2004, an Atlanta art collector purchased the original letter for $875,000 without knowing it had been stolen, according to investigators. 

    U.S. Ambassador Callista Gingrich, left, is photographed with Archbishop Jean-Louis Brugues on the occasion of the presentation to the Vatican of an authentic 15th Century copy of a letter written by Christopher Columbus, seen at center.
    Tony Gentile/AP

    In April, the Atlanta owner, whose name was not released, agreed to have an expert inspect and compare the Columbus Letter here against the copy found in the Vatican Library. The expert determined the original letter was in Atlanta, and the person with it voluntarily agreed to hand it over, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. 

    It was the third time in two years that Homeland Security investigators, along with prosecutors for the District of Delaware, have worked together to return stolen letters documenting Columbus’ journey, U.S. Attorney David Weiss said. The letter is now back in the Vatican Library. 

    “The Columbus Letter, written in 1493, is a priceless piece of cultural history,” Callista Gingrich, U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, said in an emailed statement. “I am honored to return this remarkable letter to the Vatican Library – its rightful owner.”

    The investigation into the stolen letter is still ongoing. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vatican's stolen Christopher Columbus letter found in Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Millennials moving to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, study says

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Very aggressive tick,' whose bite causes red meat allergies not a hoax,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dangerous plant that causes blindness, 3rd degree burns found in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    California shelter looking for owner of 29-pound cat nicknamed 'Chubbs'