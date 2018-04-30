‘Vicious dog' call ends with friendly pit bull greeting

Police officers in Texarkana thought it would be a typical vicious pit bull call. But this one has a happy, unexpected ending.
Police officer Travis Frost responded to the call to pick up a pit bull that, a caller described as vicious. But when Frost got there, the dog was anything but the breed’s stereotype, KSAT reported.
Frost told KSAT that he left his cruiser’s door open just in case he needed to jump into the safety of the car. But when he called the dog over, the dog came over, wagging its tail and jumped into the cruiser, and “made himself at home.”
The police department posted photos of Frost’s “new partner” on Facebook.
“Pit bulls have a bit of a bad reputation. Travis said that, while you should always be careful around any dog that you don’t know, you shouldn’t automatically assume that all pit bulls are bad dogs. They might be really loving like this guy was this morning,” the police department posted on Facebook.
The reaction to Frost’s actions and the post has been positive from other pit bull owners.
