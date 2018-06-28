Victoria's Secret model sues hotel over bedbug ‘massacre'

A Brazilian model is suing a Hilton hotel in Palm Desert, California, after she claims she was “massacred” by bedbugs during a hotel stay two years ago.
Sabrina Jales St. Pierre claims in the lawsuit that the Embassy Suites by Hilton Palm Desert affected her modeling career, caused pain and emotional distress.
Jales St. Pierre has modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and Versace, among others.
Brian Virag, attorney and founder of My Bed Bug Lawyer, told the Palm Desert Sun that she suffered from some of the worst bedbug bites he’d seen in years.
Virag said she had to seek medical attention and the bites lasted “for an extended period of time, KESQ reports.
He said she experienced “psychological trauma,” and the ordeal affected her career, because “her body is her work.”
The general manager of the Embassy Suites in Palm Desert denied that the building had a bedbug infestation and said that the hotel and an outside pest control company found no evidence of any bed bugs in her room.
The lawsuit, obtained by Fox News, does not state how much money Jales St. Pierre is requesting in monetary damages.
