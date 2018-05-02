Video: Giant sinkholes forming in Florida neighborhood, residents evacuated

OCALA, Fla. - Residents in a central Florida neighborhood have been forced from their homes by giant sinkholes.
At least six holes started opening last week in the Wynchase neighborhood in Ocala. Six more have formed since then.
Several of the sinkholes are at least 15 to 25 feet wide, and several are filled with water, the Ocala Star Banner reported.
One resident told the newspaper that he saw water bubbling in a nearby retention pond and then “witnessed five water explosions” that shot water “several yards vertically into the air.”
A video posted to Facebook by Kelly Rippin shows the strange phenomenon shortly before the sinkholes formed-- with mud and dirt splashing into the air.
About 30 minutes after the “water explosions,” four sinkholes started to form, a resident told WESH-TV.
The problem could be caused from an irrigation water main break, but officials are still investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}