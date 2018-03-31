Video of Fabolous yelling at girlfriend and her dad surfaces

Earlier this week, Fabolous was reportedly involved in a domestic violence dispute. Now video of the alleged incident has surfaced.
TMZ recently obtained footage, recorded Wednesday, of the rapper yelling at his live-in girlfriend Emily Bustamante and her father outside of their Englewood, New Jersey, home.
In the 30-second clip, the rapper tells Bustamante’s dad he has a bullet with his “name on it” after he calls the rapper a coward.
The artist is also seen lunging at Bustamante when she seemingly attempts to record him screaming and hurling threats as an unidentified man restrains him.
Englewood police say Fabolous, whose real name is John Jackson, turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
While officers would not identify the victim or say who reported it, TMZ said the alleged assaulted involved Bustamante, who is the mother of the emcee’s two kids, and that she called police to tell them he had hit her.
Fabolous was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. He was released Wednesday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
