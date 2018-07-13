Video of rat running across pastries forces shutdown of Baltimore's Lexington Market

BALTIMORE - The Lexington Market, in Baltimore, shut down Friday after a video surfaced on social media that showed a rodent running across food at a bakery.
Milton Mitchell, who posted the video, told WJZ that he saw the rat around 3 p.m. Thursday. The video shows a rodent running across a plate of lemon snaps.
Lexington Market posted on Facebook that the Buttercup Bakery shut down after a rodent was found in its stall.
Berger’s Bakery was also closed after the health department saw flies in one of its display cases, WJZ reports.
A pest control company worked on cleaning the market throughout the night.
Friday’s closure will “expedite” the work, Lexington Market said.
There are over 100 vendors at the Lexington Market, selling everything from fresh produce to seafood.
Founded in 1782, the market has seen its share of pest control problems.
Rodents were caught by TV news cameras inside the market in 1997, forcing the market to shut down, according to the Baltimore Sun.
The market also shut down due to a roach infestation in 2016.
