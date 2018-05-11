0 VIDEO: Police officer suspended after traffic altercation with 65-year-old grandmother

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department has suspended an officer and launched an investigation into his conduct during a traffic stop of a 65-year-old grandmother, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Alpharetta police dash cam video obtained by WSB-TV shows Officer James Legg shouting at driver Rose Campbell.

“Hey, you’re not in charge. Shut ... up and get out of the car,” Legg yelled at Campbell during the stop last Friday night.

Campbell was pulled over by another officer for failing to maintain her lane as she exited an Atlanta-area freeway.

She allegedly refused to sign the citation because she said she believed that signing the ticket was an admission of guilt.

Campbell asked to see a supervisor and refused to open her door, leading the officer to attempt to arrest her for disorderly conduct, WSB reported.

Legg was among the backup officers who arrived, and the video allegedly shows him being aggressive towards Campbell.

“I didn't expect that in America,” Campbell told the station. “I didn't expect that in Atlanta. I didn't expect that especially in Alpharetta."

Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison told WSB that he immediately suspended Legg and ordered an internal investigation.

It's just not who we are. We share with a video and thank you for your trust that we are taking the proper actions.https://t.co/b6o0jUVQpG — AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) May 10, 2018

“There are aspects of the video that you are likely about to watch that simply do not represent who we are as an organization,” Robison said via a YouTube video posted by the police department.

Campbell said she doesn’t believe Legg should be fired, but she also said she wants better training for the officers.

She said she’s hired an attorney in case she decides to take legal action.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.