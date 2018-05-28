0 Video shows officer punching 20-year-old woman in head during arrest on beach

WILDWOOD, N.J. - A 20-year-old mother was punched in the face twice by an officer while she was arrested Saturday at a Wildwood beach, video shows.

Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia, was at the beach with her baby and the child’s father. She admits she was drinking underage; however, she passed a Breathalyzer test when officers approached her, according to WABC.

She said the officers continued to hang around and when they asked for her name, she refused to give it. That’s when the officer said he was going to arrest her, she wrote in a Facebook post that has since been removed, according to WCAU.

She tripped and fell and an officer tackled her and pushed her head into the sand, according to WABC.

An officer repeatedly punched Weinman in the head before putting her in a choke hold and slamming her into the sand, the video shows. In the video, as she writhes in the sand, another officer appears to hold down her legs.

“You’re not allowed to hit me and choke me like that,” Weinman can be heard saying.

Someone else continues to shout, “Stop resisting,” as officers detain Weinman.

Police said she kicked an officer in the groin before the cellphone video started recording.

The officers have been reassigned amid an investigation into the incident, according to WABC.

Police are asking for any other witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

“Chief Regalbuto stated that while he finds this video to be alarming, he does not want to rush to any judgment until having the final results of the investigation,” police said in a statement.

Weinman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol, according to police.

