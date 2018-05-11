VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows road rage shootout outside metro Atlanta Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Newly released surveillance video captured a road rage shootout in a Walmart parking lot in metro Atlanta last month.
The footage, obtained by WSB-TV, allegedly shows Jermaine Davis, 23, punch Samuel Jones, 62, before Jones fired a gun at him, striking Davis twice during the incident on April 30. Cobb County police officials said Jones was acting in self defense.
Davis’s girlfriend Najee Trujillo, 21, told Channel 2 she fired her gun at Jones after he fired and struck Davis in the chest and back.
“After my boyfriend hit the ground, he was still pointing his weapon as if we’re going to shoot again, and I fired my gun at him and at that point he began to shoot at my car,” Trujillo told the station.
She drove Davis to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said Davis faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
Trujillo told WSB-TV that Jones provoked the fight when he started yelling after nearly hitting the couple in the parking lot. However, Delk said it was clear Davis was the aggressor.
Jones was not injured and left on his own.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}