Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products recalled

It’s time to check the freezer again. This time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that some Long Phung ready-to-eat pork products have been recalled.
That’s because some of the products could be contaminated with listeria, the CDC announced.
The company is based in Houston, KTRK reported.
The items were made between May 21 and Nov. 16, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.
They include:
- 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 GIO LUA” VIETNAMESE BRAND COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.
- 32-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 GIO LUA” VIETNAMESE STYLE COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.
- 14-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 CHA QUE” VIETNAMESE STYLE FRIED CINNAMON PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.
- 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 GIO HUE” VIETNAMESE BRAND GARLIC & PEPPER PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.
- 32-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 GIO HUE” VIETNAMESE COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL WITH GARLIC SEASONING ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.
- 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 CHA CHIEN” VIETNAMESE STYLE FRIED PORK PATTY ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.
- 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung GIO BI” VIETNAMESE BRAND COOKED PORK & PORK SKIN PATTY ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.
They have the establishment number EST. 13561 in the USDA inspection mark.
Four people have tested positive for listeria illnesses, the USDA announced.
The USDA advises those who may have purchased the items to check their freezer and throw away the affected products or return them to the store where they were purchased.
Listeria can cause diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, as well as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. It affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, according to the USDA.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
