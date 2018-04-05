  • Village bans some semi-automatic weapons, to fine owners daily who don't comply

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    DEERFIELD, Ill. -

    Leaders of an Illinois community have said enough is enough and they’re taking steps to remove guns from homes in their town. 

    The Village Board of Trustees decided Monday night that some types of semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines will become illegal in Deerfield, Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The law is an amendment to the village’s firearm ordinance already on the books. Now, the town’s leaders unanimously voted to ban assault weapons like AR-15s, WLS reported.

    It also bans certain pistols and shotguns, WBBM reported.

    The ordinance goes into effect on June 14. Those owners who don’t remove the banned weapons from their homes face a fine of up to $1,000 a day, WLS reported.

    Members for law enforcement, as well as retired law enforcement members, are exempt, WBBM reported.

    Related video:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Village bans some semi-automatic weapons, to fine owners daily who don't comply

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family could be on Broadway with ‘Les Miserables' karaoke rendition

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chuck E. Cheese expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' for children with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Delta data breach: Customer payment info possibly compromised in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man using lighter to kill bugs accidentally sets house on fire,…