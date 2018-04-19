Waffle House is selling beer for first time ever

It's as much a part of Georgia as a peach, a peanut or even Coke. It's Waffle House.
The first Waffle House opened in Avondale Estates in 1955, the company is headquartered in Norcross and there are about 400 Waffle House restaurants in the state. Some highway exits even have two Waffle Houses.
But there was a first for Waffle House on Monday night. The second location at SunTrust Park opened. And when it did, it became the first Waffle House to sell beer.
That's right, in addition to some hashbrowns, patrons can order up a cold adult beverage.
That's actually all the restaurant sells; hashbrowns and drinks. There's the cheesesteak melt hashbrown bowl, grilled chicken melt hashbrown bowl, a regular order of hashbrowns along with water, sodas and beer.
Miller Light and Coors Light are the beers the Waffle House offers. There is another Waffle House location in SunTrust Park that features a larger menu.
Wash that next order of smothered and covered hashbrowns down with a frosty brew on an upcoming trip to see the Atlanta Braves play.
