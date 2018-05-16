0 Waitress surprised with truck driver's $2,000 tip

ROLAND, Ark. - A waitress in Roland, Arkansas got a Mother’s Day tip that she’ll always remember.

Brenda Pearson was working at the 4 Star Diner when a truck driver ordered a cheeseburger to go, KFSM reported.

Despite a mistake, the burger had only one patty instead of the normal two, they fixed it and got the driver on his way.

But not before he gave his waitress a large tip.

David Platt thought Pearson could use some cash so he tipped her $1,000, KFSM reported.

“It was late and there wasn’t really anybody around so I got talking to her a little bit,” Platt told KFSM. “We talked about the Lord and about her life and her children. I got the impression that she was having a hard time of it, so I thought I’d just help her out a little bit.”

The story of Platt’s good deed could end there.

But an hour later, he paid a second visit for pie.

He left a second $1,000 tip.

Platt said that the $2,000 in tips wasn’t planned but it was the right thing to do, KFSM reported.

“Money is just paper or numbers on a screen,” Platt told KFSM. “Self-gratification only goes so far. So, when you’re helping another person, you’re adding something to the world. It’s an investment and people, people are what’s important.”

Pearson has two stepdaughters and hopes to use the windfall to help them and their families, KFSM reported.

