Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store

A man reportedly was shot and killed Sunday night outside an Arkansas Walmart as bystanders, including kids, looked on.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Police Chief Chad Henson spoke with Region 8 News early Monday morning providing an update on the deadly shooting at the Walmart. Latest info here >> https://t.co/bcWze0duJT pic.twitter.com/JhGnVTWMx4— Region 8 News (@Region8News) April 23, 2018
According to KAIT, police said the slaying began as a domestic dispute at the front of the store in Trumann about 9:15 p.m. CDT. Police arrived and negotiated with an armed man who walked out of the store with a woman. The man then shot and killed a second man who "tried to intervene," KAIT reported. The armed man eventually surrendered to police and was arrested.
Police did not release the names of the people involved in the incident, but officers said the slain man was likely connected to the woman and armed man.
Dozens of shoppers were nearby when the man was shot, police said.
"A lot of people witnessed something tonight that they should have never seen," Trumann police Chief Chad Henson told KAIT. "We're going to have to go through a lot of healing from here on out. It was just a terrible day."
