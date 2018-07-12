Warning: Locking cedar chests pose dangers for small children, change the lock if you own one

There is a renewed warning about potentially dangerous cedar chests that automatically lock when the lid is closed.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging consumers to remove or replace the latch and lock on the recalled Lane and Virginia Maid brand cedar chests.
Fourteen children have suffocated after being trapped in these chests between 1977 and 2015, according to the CPSC.
In 1996, the Lane Company recalled 12 million cedar chests with latches that automatically locked the lid when it was closed.
It’s estimated that six million of these recalled chests, manufactured between 1912 and 1987, are still in need of a lock replacement, according to Lane Furniture.
The CPSC is concerned that millions of these recalled cedar chests remain unfixed in consumers’ homes and continue to pose a danger to children.
To receive a free replacement latch and lock, contact UFI at 877-251-5010, email LaneRepair@ufifurniture.com or order one here.
