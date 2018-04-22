Washington state man, 73, stuck in car for 12 hours after crash

Washington State troopers and firefighters rescued a 73-year-old man who spent about 12 hours stuck in his car after driving off the road near Tiger Mountain, police said Saturday.
Eastside Fire officials said the man was in the car overnight, and that when crews arrived, he appeared to be OK. However, he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that the driver may have fallen asleep before driving off the road. The car was found down an embankment but not far off the road, police said.
Here is the vehicle that went off the road WB 18 west of Tiger Mt. Summit. 73 year old male may have fallen asleep. @EastsideFire rescued the driver and #Thankfully it appears he will be ok. Possible happened about 12 hours ago. This should be clear shortly. pic.twitter.com/iVRlcGs0oy— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 22, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}