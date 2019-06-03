WATCH: Barack Obama gets standing ovation, greets Drake at NBA Finals in Toronto

TORONTO - Basketball fans at Sunday's NBA Finals game in Toronto didn't reserve all their applause for the players.
According to USA Today, former President Barack Obama, who sat beside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Scotiabank Arena to watch the Warriors take on the Raptors, received a standing ovation from spectators during the second quarter.
"Welcome, welcome, welcome, Mr. Barack Obama," an announcer said as Obama appeared on the video board, smiling and waving.
Crowd in #Toronto goes nuts shouting “MVP! MVP” as @BarackObama is announced at Game 2 of #NBAFinals. @Raptors fans are all class. pic.twitter.com/kRumAYYdkF— Alexander Slater (@aslater00) June 3, 2019
Onlookers also captured video of Obama greeting rapper Drake before the game.
Obama 🤝 Drake pic.twitter.com/7fRvo6cdMQ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2019
The Warriors went on to win the game 109-104.
