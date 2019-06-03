  • WATCH: Barack Obama gets standing ovation, greets Drake at NBA Finals in Toronto

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TORONTO - Basketball fans at Sunday's NBA Finals game in Toronto didn't reserve all their applause for the players.

    According to USA Today, former President Barack Obama, who sat beside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Scotiabank Arena to watch the Warriors take on the Raptors, received a standing ovation from spectators during the second quarter.

    "Welcome, welcome, welcome, Mr. Barack Obama," an announcer said as Obama appeared on the video board, smiling and waving.

    Onlookers also captured video of Obama greeting rapper Drake before the game.

    The Warriors went on to win the game 109-104.

