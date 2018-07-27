WATCH: Bear escapes from manhole, scampers away through Colorado neighborhood

Wildlife workers had an unusual rescue in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Thursday.
They were called in when a bear, estimated at 3 to 4 years old, became trapped in a storm drain, KUSA reported.
After few minutes, the bear poked its head out and began looking for an Escape Route. Meanwhile, residents of this senior community stayed locked in their houses waiting for word from @COParksWildlife officers. pic.twitter.com/PV3MqHhUDC— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018
Officers did not handle the bear because, they told KUSA, that once they touch it, it must be tagged. The bear will then have a strike against it, making it a step closer to having to be put down.
Officials instead used nonlethal rubber slugs to get the bear to leave the storm drain and return to nature.
Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that the bear may have entered the drain because there was an open garbage can and fallen branches from a tree that were filled with berries nearby, KUSA reported.
About six minutes after officials removed a manhole cover, the bear popped its head out and scampered away.
After few minutes, the bear poked its head out and began looking for an Escape Route. Meanwhile, residents of this senior community stayed locked in their houses waiting for word from @COParksWildlife officers. pic.twitter.com/PV3MqHhUDC— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}