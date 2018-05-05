  • WATCH: Bear roams outside cabin rental office, hops into truck

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    GATLINBURG, Tenn. - A cabin rental office in Tennessee received surprise visitors this week.

    A bear roamed the parking lot of the Chalet Village office on Wednesday, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. After unsuccessfully trying to access a trash bin and pausing at the front door, the bear sauntered over to a company pickup truck and easily opened the door. The bear climbed into the back of the truck momentarily, before being shooed out by employees.

    Chalet Village representative Cindy Dale Jenkins told the Knoxville News Sentinel that another bear paid a visit to a company truck on Thursday, this time settling into the driver's seat.

    Jenkins said that employees should have followed the advice they give to guests, which is to keep all vehicles locked and to be aware that bears may be in the area.

