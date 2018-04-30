Watch: Bear trapped in SUV, destroys vehicle

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Longwood, Florida, couple has quite the mess to clean up after a bear became trapped in their SUV.
Rikki Koberg-Perrero posted in her neighborhood Facebook page a warning to all to lock their car doors.
Koberg-Perrero said on Saturday she heard loud banging outside, so her husband went to check it out. That is when he saw two bears near the garage, one of them in her father’s SUV.
Koberg-Perrero said the bear was in the SUV at least 30 minutes, thrashing around and ripping up the upholstery.
Seminole County deputies and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission showed up, opened the door and the bear ran out.
No injuries were reported.
