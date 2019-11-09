Watch: Beluga whale fetches rugby ball in icy waters near Antarctica

It was a whale of a video captured by South African sailors.
A beluga whale in the waters near the South Pole played a game of fetch with some rugby fans, News.com.au reported.
In a video posted on Facebook, the playful whale chases after a 2019 Rugby World Cup ball tossed into the water and dutifully returns it, the website reported.
The whale retrieved the ball more than once, apparently enjoying the game as much as the sallors, News.com.au reported.
"Beluga Whale celebrating the Springboks victory somewhere close to the South Pole!" Alon Kowen wrote on the Facebook post.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}