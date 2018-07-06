WATCH: Deer crash through barbershop window

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. - A trio of deer paid a visit to a barbershop in Mississippi Saturday night, leaving behind a path of destruction.
The deer crashed through the windows of the Brookhaven Barber Shop, Mississippi News Now reported. Onlookers were able to capture photos and video of the melee.
Trending stories:
- Memphis woman stabbed in the head, killed during fight identified by relatives
- More than 300 pounds of weed found during Memphis traffic stop
- Woman, 80, recovering after being shot, raped, robbed during home invasion, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Barbershop owner Jill Lewis Case said that in addition to breaking the windows, the deer scratched up the floor and furniture in the shop, UPI reported.
Case told Mississippi News Now that she doesn't have insurance, so she will have to pay for the damages.
Case said the deer did not appear to be seriously injured, UPI reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}