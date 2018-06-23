0 Watch: Driver plows into crowd of protesters in Pittsburgh, police hunt for driver

PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for the driver of a dark sedan who drove through a crowd of protesters on Friday night.

Officials told WPXI no one was hurt.

This happened during the third straight night of protests related to the police shooting death of Antwon Rose, 17, who was killed during a traffic stop earlier in the week.

The car plowed into the crowd near PNC Park, where fans were leaving a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game.

One person at the scene Friday night tweeted, “Someone tried to drive through us, police responded in riot gear.”

Allegheny County police officials said that Rose was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night, because it fit the description of a car seen fleeing the area of a shooting in the nearby borough of North Braddock.

As an officer handcuffed the driver of the car, which investigators said had bullet damage to the back window, Rose and a second passenger got out of the car and ran.

Rose, who police officials said was shot three times, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating reports that Rose may have fired a weapon during a drive-by shooting before his death, and he had gun powder residue on his hands.

In a statement to WPXI, Coleman McDonough, Allegheny County Police superintendent, stated that those claims are “false.”

“While ACPD does have a video showing the North Braddock incident, that video does NOT show Antwon Rose firing a gun. The information about gunshot residue is also false. Crime Lab reports are still pending and have not yet been issued,” McDonough said.

The East Pittsburgh police officer who fatally shot Rose has been identified as Michael Rosfeld.

He was sworn into the department just hours before the shooting, but has worked for several police forces, including the University of Pittsburgh.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

