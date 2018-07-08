Watch: England fans jump on beds at IKEA after World Cup victory against Sweden

LONDON - England’s 2-0 quarterfinal victory Saturday against Sweden in the World Cup furnished its fans with a reason to celebrate.
Apparently, some fans took the revelry to a more provincial level, as a group of men were caught on video jumping on beds at a London outlet of Swedish furniture giant IKEA, The New York Daily News reported.
In another video, a security guard is shown entering the store in the Stratford section of London, breaking up the celebration, The Independent reported.
A group of #England fans celebrating the teams 2-nil win over Sweden were filmed jumping on furniture and throwing things around at an #Ikea store in London. Staff at the Swedish-founded shop watched in horror as fans flooded in #WorldCup (video @KingMo786 ) pic.twitter.com/5yNV8XHUoW— LBC Breaking (@lbcbreaking) July 7, 2018
England’s national soccer team has not been to a World Cup semifinal since 1990 and have not won international soccer’s biggest prize since 1966. After Saturday’s win, fans chanted “football’s coming home” to celebrate.
IKEA officials said they were aware of the incident but did not provide information about any possible damages. The store had offered a deal on fish and chips to celebrate England’s victory, the Daily News reported.
England will face Croatia on Wednesday in a semifinal match. France meets Belgium on Tuesday in the other match. The winners will meet next Sunday for the World Cup title.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}