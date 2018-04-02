  • WATCH: Notre Dame wins NCAA women's championship on Arike Ogunbowale buzzer-beater

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - Arike Ogunbowale, are you serious??

    Notre Dame won the NCAA women's championship on Sunday night, defeating Mississippi State 61-58 thanks to Ogunbowale’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

    The Fighting Irish came back from double digits in both of their Final Four games and are the first women’s national champion to ever do so. Mississippi State was 37-1 coming into the game.

    Ogunbowale scored 18 points for Notre Dame. Jessica Shepard led the way with 19, while Marina Mabrey chipped in 10.

    The Fighting Irish were the runners-up four of the last seven years; Ogunbowale pushed them over the hump. It’s the second national title in program history, and a dramatic one at that.

     

