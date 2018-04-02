WATCH: Notre Dame wins NCAA women's championship on Arike Ogunbowale buzzer-beater

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Arike Ogunbowale, are you serious??
Notre Dame won the NCAA women's championship on Sunday night, defeating Mississippi State 61-58 thanks to Ogunbowale’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
NOTRE DAME... WOW pic.twitter.com/Vs3uR9a9nx— NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) April 2, 2018
The Fighting Irish came back from double digits in both of their Final Four games and are the first women’s national champion to ever do so. Mississippi State was 37-1 coming into the game.
Ogunbowale scored 18 points for Notre Dame. Jessica Shepard led the way with 19, while Marina Mabrey chipped in 10.
The Fighting Irish were the runners-up four of the last seven years; Ogunbowale pushed them over the hump. It’s the second national title in program history, and a dramatic one at that.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}