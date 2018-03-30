Watch: Texas A&M student braves flood waters to bike to class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A college sophomore at Texas A&M University was not going to let flooding prevent him from going to class to make a big presentation.
“Yo, that’s what I call determination,” one student can be heard on a video that has gone viral, showing Ben Garcia riding his bicycle through high waters Wednesday on campus.
Meanwhile @ TAMU 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/w0I8yusaQF— Sarah Cecilia Margo (@sarahcmargo) March 28, 2018
Wearing a rain jacket, Garcia pushed on and made it to class, KTRK reported. In the video, Garcia waves to fellow student Sarah Margo, who posted the short clip on Twitter. The video has been viewed more than 280,000 times by early Friday, with approximately 8,000 likes and 2,600 retweets.
Garcia said he arrived at class soaking wet and found his peers dressed in full suits and ties, KTRK reported.
Despite his wet T-shirt and shorts, it’s a good bet Garcia will get credit for his determination.
howdy and welcome to @TAMU where we swim to class when it rains!! pic.twitter.com/Zqvy0LmvGg— han (@hannah_kenzi) March 28, 2018
