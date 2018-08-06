Watch the trailer for Netflix's 'Nappily Ever After' starring Sanaa Lathan

The trailer for Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After,” starring Sanaa Lathan was released Thursday on YouTube, giving fans a first look at the film.
The movie, which is based on the best-selling book by Trisha R. Thomas, follows a successful woman anticipating a wedding proposal from her longtime boyfriend. When he refuses to drop down on one knee, she cuts him off and her hair. The big chop leads her down a road of self-discovery.
When Lathan shaved off her own hair for the role last year, she revealed her new look on Instagram. “I feel so light, I could fly away,” she said in the video.
“Nappily Ever After” will be available starting Sept. 21 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}