  • Watch the trailer for Netflix's 'Nappily Ever After' starring Sanaa Lathan

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    The trailer for Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After,” starring Sanaa Lathan was released Thursday on YouTube, giving fans a first look at the film.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The movie, which is based on the best-selling book by Trisha R. Thomas, follows a successful woman anticipating a wedding proposal from her longtime boyfriend. When he refuses to drop down on one knee, she cuts him off and her hair. The big chop leads her down a road of self-discovery. 

    When Lathan shaved off her own hair for the role last year, she revealed her new look on Instagram. “I feel so light, I could fly away,” she said in the video

     

    #NappilyEverAfter 👶🏽

    A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

    “Nappily Ever After” will be available starting Sept. 21 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories