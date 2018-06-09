Watch: ‘First Man' trailer starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong

Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong in the biopic “First Man” is already creating awards-season buzz.
The debut trailer for the new film dropped Saturday night and already has over 2 million views on YouTube.
Damien Chazelle, director of La La Land, said he wants “First Man” to bring audiences through Armstrong’s journey into space during the Apollo 11 space flight, USA Today reports.
Gosling stars as Armstrong alongside Claire Foy, from “The Crown.”
“First Man” opens in theaters and IMAX October 18.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}