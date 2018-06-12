  • Whale watchers get soaked by humpback breaching near boat

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PORT MACQUARIE, Australia - They got what they paid for, but maybe a little too much. 

    A group of people on a whale watching tour in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia wanted to see a whale up close, 9 News reported.

    A humpback whale greeted the group by breaching a few feet away from the boat Friday by splashing the boat and soaking those on board, 9 News reported

    The entire soaking experience was caught on video.

    Whales are on their annual migration from the Antarctic to Australia, 9 News reported.

