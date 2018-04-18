  • What a hoot: Baby owls born on window ledge stare down office worker

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - Baby owls born on the ledge of a window at a University of California office building are causing quite a hoot among workers in the building.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The owlets are constantly staring into the window of a colleague of UCLA professor Michael Lens, according to Lens.

    He posted a photo on Twitter of the unusual nesting owls. 

    There are more than 200 species of the bird throughout the world, according to the National Audubon Society.

    Here are some interesting facts about the bird of prey: They can rotate their necks 270 degrees and their eyes are not true eyeballs. They’re completely immobile, which allows for binocular vision and boosts depth of perception to help them better focus on prey, according to the NAS.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    What a hoot: Baby owls born on window ledge stare down office worker

  • Headline Goes Here

    Night owls have 10 percent higher mortality risk, study suggests

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh police preparing for protest if president fires Robert Mueller

  • Headline Goes Here

    'U SUCK' appears on interstate sign in Washington

  • Headline Goes Here

    Publix recalls eggs amid fears of salmonella contamination