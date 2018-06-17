  • What is the Art All Night festival in Trenton?

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TRENTON, N.J. - The Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, where one suspect was killed and 20 people were injured early Sunday, has been a gathering place for artists for 12 years.

    The festival, which began at 3 p.m. Saturday and was originally scheduled to end Sunday at 3 p.m., can attract up to 30,000 people annually, The Trentonian reported. The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

    “We’re deeply shocked. We’re deeply saddened,” Art All Night posted on Facebook, noting that the remainder of the event had been canceled.

    Joseph Kuzemka, the director for the festival, said Friday that he expected more than 1,500 artists to show their work. Most event-goers attend the event between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, the Trentonian reported.

    In addition to the art, there are glassblowing, woodworking and blacksmithing exhibits. 

    More than 60 musical acts appeared on three stages, WPVI reported.

    The festival had been scheduled to show 279 films from more than a dozen countries. The festival’s video team showcased their movie, “Trenton Against Humanity.”

    A flea market had been scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday.

