0 What is the UV Index and how to your protect your skin from sun's fierce rays

During the spring and summer months you may often hear meteorologists talking about the strength of the UV index.

The UV index is a scale used to measure the strength of the sun's UV rays and how it could have an impact on the average person. The higher the UV index, the more likely someone could develop a sunburn.

Here are a few ways to protect yourself:

--Limit sun exposure during the hours of 10am -4pm

--If outdoors, seek shade and wear protective clothing, hats and sunglasses

--Apply sunblock of SPF 30+ every two hours, even on cloudy days and after swimming

--Watch out for bright surfaces, like sand and water, which reflect UV and can increase exposure

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there is something called the "shadow rule" that can help detect how much UV exposure you may be getting. If your shadow is taller than you are (early morning and late afternoon), your UV exposure is likely lower. If your shadow is shorter than you are (around midday), you are being exposed to higher levels of UV radiation.

