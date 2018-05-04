  • ‘What's funny? My baby is dead!' Mother of dead toddler yells in courtroom outburst

    By: Tyisha Fernandes, WSBTV.com

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Tensions boiled over at a bond hearing on Friday for an Atlanta-area teenager accused of killing a toddler when the mother of the victim had an emotional outburst in the courtroom. 

    T'Rhigi Diggs, 3, was shot and killed on Easter night while sitting in a car outside a gas station in DeKalb County, Georgia.

    Authorities arrested a 15-year-old in the shooting in April. 

    The suspect, his family and the family of the victim appeared in court.

    At one point, a relative of the suspect laughed and smirked, and the mother of Diggs jumped up and  yelled, "What's funny? My baby is dead!’"

    Court officers rushed them out.

    Relatives of little T’Rhigi said the suspect’s family taunted them as soon as they stepped off the elevator to enter court.

    “It hurts, and it bothers me the fact that we have to get off to you guys laughing, I know that’s your family, but have some kind of sympathy for a baby that you took – it’s a baby,” a family member of the victim said.

     

