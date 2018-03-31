  • When are the Final Four, National Championship games?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    March Madness has made its way down to almost April and four teams looking at a shot at the national championship. 

    The Final Four teams will play Saturday in San Antonio, with the winners meeting for the National Championship game is Monday. 

    Here is the schedule:

    Final Four: Saturday, March 31

    6 p.m. -- Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago (TBS)

    8:30 p.m. -- Kansas vs. Villanova(TBS) 

    National Championship: Monday, April 2

    9 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)

     

    Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser, center, walks on the court during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

    Morry Gash/AP

     

