When are the Final Four, National Championship games?

March Madness has made its way down to almost April and four teams looking at a shot at the national championship.
The Final Four teams will play Saturday in San Antonio, with the winners meeting for the National Championship game is Monday.
Here is the schedule:
Here is the schedule for the Final Four, the times and the channel they are being broadcast on. Times are Eastern.
Final Four: Saturday, March 31
6 p.m. -- Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago (TBS)
8:30 p.m. -- Kansas vs. Villanova(TBS)
National Championship: Monday, April 2
9 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser, center, walks on the court during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
