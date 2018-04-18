When Barbara Bush met Atlanta Falcon's Matt Ryan

The 2017 Super Bowl featured the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, with Lady Gaga performing at halftime. But Barbara and George H.W. Bush were stars of the pregame show.
The former president and his wife were conveyed onto the field where Bush 41 performed the coin toss. The crowd at NRG Stadium in Houston went wild, as the video clip below indicates.
As part of the festivities, Barbara Bush exchanged greetings with Falcons QB Matt Ryan.
Bush, 92, has died after a period of failing health, a family spokesperson said.
A family spokesman recently announced that Bush, who had battled ailments including congestive heart failure, had opted to cease medical intervention in favor of care focused on keeping her comfortable. She passed away “surrounded by a family she adores,” the office of former President Bush 41 said.
Former President Jimmy Carter is among the many prominent voices offering messages of solace at the news of Bush’s passing.
“She touched the hearts of millions with her warmth, generosity, and keen wit. The matriarch of a family dedicated to serving, she urged volunteerism as a way for all citizens to participate in our nation’s progress,” a statement on behalf of President and Mrs. Carter said. “Through her own work to promote literacy as a value in every American home, countless families now have the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives. She will be missed.”
