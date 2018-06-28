Which fireworks cause the most injuries?

Independence Day is upon us, and lots of us will celebrate by watching fireworks – or shooting off our own.
All that firepower results in thousands of injuries and a handful of fatalities each year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“On average, 250 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4 holiday,” the agency notes. “Remember, fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burn and eye injuries.”
According to a month-long report conducted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission during the summer of 2015, of the approximately 8,000 injuries caused by fireworks, sparklers caused the most injuries and rockets caused the second most.
Here are some more of the agency’s findings:
