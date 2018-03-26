  • White Sox rehire man who spent 23 years in jail for crime he didn't commit

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CHICAGO - A man who spent 23 years in prison for a crime he was cleared of last year was rehired as a grounds crew member by the Chicago White Sox, WGN reported.

    Nevest Coleman, 49, worked for the White Sox in 1994 when he was arrested and convicted on rape and murder charges. DNA evidence last year led prosecutors to vacate the conviction, The Chicago Tribune reported.

    Coleman was granted a certificate of innocence by a Cook County judge this month, clearing his name, WGN reported.

    The White Sox decided to give Coleman his job back.

    “We’re grateful that after more than two decades, justice has been carried out for Nevest,” the team said in a statement. “It has been a long time, but we’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to welcome him back to the White Sox family. We’re looking forward to having Nevest back on Opening Day at home in our ballpark.”

    Coleman starts tonight.

