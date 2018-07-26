0 Wife of man slain while camping with daughters speaks out; $30,000 reward offered

CALABASAS, Calif. - The wife of a California man killed last month while camping with their two young daughters is speaking out as investigators announce a $30,000 reward for information about his slaying.

Tristan Thomas Beaudette, 35, of Irvine, was shot to death shortly before 5 a.m. June 22 inside his tent in Malibu Creek State Park, where he was camping with his young daughters. The girls, ages 4 and 2, were also inside the tent, but were not injured.

“Detectives have developed valuable information during the course of this investigation and are working closely with investigators from other agencies as follow-up is being conducted,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a statement Wednesday. “Although progress has been made, the motive or suspect information remains unknown and additional information regarding the investigation into this crime is not available for release to the public at this time.”

Malibu Creek State Park is in Calabasas, about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles. According to the park’s website, it served as the backdrop to a number of movies and television shows, including “Planet of the Apes” and “M*A*S*H,” before being opened to the public in 1976.

The Associated Press reported last month that investigators were looking into three previous shootings at the park within the past year. The most recent shooting occurred four days before Beaudette was killed.

The two other shootings took place in 2017, one on June 6 and the other on July 22, the AP reported. In one instance, a vehicle was shot and in another, the person shot did not report it to police for several days.

>> Related story: Man fatally shot while camping with toddler daughters

Malibu Creek State Park near Calabasas, California, is pictured on July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Antczak) Malibu Creek State Park near Calabasas, California, is pictured on July 1, 2018. Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are investigating the slaying of Tristan Thomas Beaudette, 35, of Irvine, who was shot to death June 22 as he camped with his two young daughters. AP Photo/John Antczak

“We’re digging into it,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said last month. “There were a number of incidents, but they were over an extended period of time. The pattern at this point certainly is not clear, if there is one at all.”

Los Angeles County supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the city of Malibu and Allergan, the Irvine pharmaceutical company for which Beaudette worked as a scientist, have offered a total of $30,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

>> Read more trending news

Beaudette’s widow, Dr. Erica Wu, expressed gratitude for the love and support her family has received, as well as for the reward established to help catch her husband’s killer. She described the aftermath of his death as incredibly difficult for his grieving family and friends.

“Tristan was a devoted husband and father whose life revolved around our family, our happiness and his hopes and dreams for our future,” Wu said in her statement, released by the Sheriff’s Department. “We met when we were teenagers, grew up together, married and had two amazing and beautiful daughters. In everything that he did, Tristan was kind, selfless and giving, and had a natural ability to connect with just about anyone.”

“We supported each other as we pursued our careers while balancing what truly mattered most: spending time with our girls and living life to the fullest,” Wu said. “I may never understand why our time together was cut short, but we had an incredible journey and I am so grateful for every day I had with him.

“Tristan rejoiced in sharing his love of the outdoors with the girls and believed that campgrounds were the definition of a sanctuary where people could feel safe and secure.”

Tony Hoffman, superintendent of Malibu Creek State Park, told KTLA in Los Angeles last month that the shooting took place in an area of the park with more than 60 campsites, most of which were likely occupied when Beaudette was killed.

Wu urged anyone with information about her husband’s slaying to contact authorities. Sheriff’s Department officials gave several ways in which to submit information.

“Detectives are asking the public’s assistance and are asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500,” the statement from sheriff’s officials said. “If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple app store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.