0 Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith refer to each other as life partners, not husband and wife

Will Smith says he and Jada Pinkett Smith don’t refer to each other as husband and wife.

E! News reported that the actor spoke to Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast and said that he and Pinkett Smith don’t refer to each other in terms of being married.

>> Read more trending news

“We don't even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” he said. “There’s no deal-breakers. There’s nothing she could do -- ever -- nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.”

People reported that Pinkett Smith said something similar about their relationship while speaking to Sway Calloway in June.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I. It’s like, we are family. That is never going down. It’s just not. Ever,” she said. “We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap. At the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down. Doesn’t matter. All that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

The couple, who have been married for more than 20 years, are regularly plagued by divorce rumors and allegations of an open relationship. Smith addressed divorce rumors in “To the Clique,” a song he posted on YouTube in May.

“Twenty years of swag y’all just witnessed, stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business,” Smith raps in the song.

Pinkett Smith and Smith met in 1994 and began dating in 1995. They will be married 21 years in December.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.