Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

A ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, NJ.com reported.
The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, with the gold Mega Ball being 1.
The winner has the choice between a $521 million annuity or a lump sum of $317 million, NJ.com reported.
It was the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, NJ.com reported.
The Mega Millions site reported that Friday’s drawing took place exactly six years since a record jackpot of $656 million was won. Winning tickets were sold in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland for the 2012 jackpot.
“Hearty congratulations to New Jersey for their big Mega Millions win (Friday night)," said Gordon Medenica, the head of Mega Millions and the Maryland state lottery.
The lottery agency has yet to disclose where the ticket was sold. Two other tickets, sold in Ohio and Texas, matched all the white balls to win $1 million each, NJ.com reported.
The jackpot resets to $40 million; the next drawing is Tuesday
