Witness: Alligator grabbed woman, dragged her into Florida Lake

A woman who was walking along a Florida lake with her dog may be the latest victim of an alligator attack.
A witness told police they saw the woman being dragged into the lake in Davie, Florida, Friday morning, WSVN reported.
Police are now looking for her.
Police told WSVN that a dog on a leash was found at the scene, but the owner was not around.
The dog was given to animal control.
.@DaviePolice is looking for a missing woman following a reported alligator attack in the Silver Lakes area. @LaurenPastrana pic.twitter.com/pjij39ebHV— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 8, 2018
A trapper hired by the Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission is on the scene, as well as Broward County Animal Care officers, WPLG reported.
The park is popular for people to walk, picnic or walk their pets. It is surrounded by homes, and neighbors said that they have seen kids swimming in the lakes there, WFOR reported.
