‪‪Wiz Khalifa‬, ‪Rae Sremmurd‬‬ announce joint summer tour

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd are embarking on a 27-city summer tour.
Billboard reported that the “Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour” was announced Tuesday.
The tour starts July 21 in Detroit and has two dates in New York, as well as some stops in Cleveland; Atlanta; Oklahoma City; Jacksonville, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida and Raleigh, North Carolina.
According to a news release, Lil Skies and O.T. Genesis will open most tour dates.
The tour is in support of rap duo Rae Sremmurd’s new album “SR3MM” and Khalifa’s upcoming album, “Rolling Papers 2,” which has a July 13 release date.
General population tickets go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com. Tour dates are below.
July 21: Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 22: Cleveland at Blossom Music Center
July 24: Toronto at Budweiser Stage
July 25: Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 26: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at KeyBank Pavilion
July 28: Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
July 29: Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 31: Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 2: Coney Island, New York, at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island
Aug. 4: Holmdel, New Jersey, at NC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 5: Hartford, Connecticut at XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 7: Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
Aug. 9: Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 10: Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 11: Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 12: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 14: Pelham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 15: Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place
Aug. 16: Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17: West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Aug. 21: Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 23: Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 24: Oklahoma City at Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 26: Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 29: Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 30: Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion
