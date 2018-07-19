0 Woman accused of hitting 16-year-old sister with car, assaulting officers

PITTSBURGH - A 16-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle driven by her sister Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood, authorities said.

The girl jumped on the hood of the moving vehicle, fell off and was hit shortly after 10 p.m. on Belleau Drive, according to investigators.

Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She was later upgraded to serious condition.

As the girl was being taken to the hospital, a crowd started gathering and people were separated by officers because they were about to fight, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then attempted to talk with the driver, 23-year-old Breyanna Fields. She was uncooperative and was handcuffed, police said.

NEW: this is the mugshot for Breyanna Fields - the woman who is accused of speeding up & down Belleau Drive in Fineview. Her teenage sister jumped on the car, fell off & was hit by the car Fields was driving. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/XKAQxdQBeV — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 19, 2018

Fields kicked two officers and pushed a third, the complaint said. She tried to bite another officer.

Witnesses told police Fields was seen speeding up and down the street before the 16-year-old was hit, and the car was moved before police arrived, the complaint said.

Charges against Fields include driving under the influence, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

